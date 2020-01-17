Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAR. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Aegis reissued a buy rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Saratoga Investment from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Saratoga Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.68.

NYSE SAR traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.14. 159,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,413. The company has a market cap of $309.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.65. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 68.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.17%.

In other news, insider (Tony) Kiernan Anthony acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $61,360.00. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 54.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,681,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 59.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 1.5% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. 19.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

