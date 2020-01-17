Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 414,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 5.7% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $24,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4,336.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,243,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,429,000 after buying an additional 19,787,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,600,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,142,000 after buying an additional 314,768 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,317,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,661,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,484,000 after buying an additional 181,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,021,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,937,000 after buying an additional 152,224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $61.04. 5,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,670. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.40. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $60.93.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.