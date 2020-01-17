Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 360.5% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $61.64. 1,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,062. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.66. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.96 and a 12-month high of $61.70.

