Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,864,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,586,000 after acquiring an additional 272,735 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,458,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,870 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 1,129,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,166 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,012,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 913,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $79.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.72. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $62.63 and a 52 week high of $79.12.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.