Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 86.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 23,442 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.11. 2,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,745. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.08 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

