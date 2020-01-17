Sciencast Management LP Acquires 5,400 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 105.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOPE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,237.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $145.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

LOPE opened at $96.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

