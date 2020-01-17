Sciencast Management LP Boosts Holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 306.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVLT. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,188,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,586,000 after acquiring an additional 697,987 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 963,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,831,000 after acquiring an additional 392,043 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 937,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,443,000 after acquiring an additional 244,843 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,687,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 344,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 108,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $69.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $167.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $69,686.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Al Bunte sold 117,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,684,164.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 525,027 shares in the company, valued at $25,442,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,332 shares of company stock worth $5,786,317 over the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

