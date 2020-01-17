Sciencast Management LP Buys New Shares in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,879 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Walmart by 94,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 94,800 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 124,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in Walmart by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.22.

NYSE:WMT opened at $115.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.23. The stock has a market cap of $328.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243 over the last three months. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

