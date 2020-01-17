Sciencast Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Sciencast Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 14.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 23.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 16.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 3.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Five Below by 549.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.84.

Five Below stock opened at $116.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Five Below Inc has a 12-month low of $95.52 and a 12-month high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.64 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

