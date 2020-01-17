Sciencast Management LP Grows Stock Position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 308.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,642 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $32,196.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,392.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,413 shares in the company, valued at $984,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,858 shares of company stock worth $112,759. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SON stock opened at $60.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.89. Sonoco Products Co has a 12-month low of $53.78 and a 12-month high of $66.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.52.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SON shares. Robert W. Baird cut Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Group upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.