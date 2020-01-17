Sciencast Management LP Invests $1.21 Million in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Humana by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Humana by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Humana by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Humana by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 58,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM opened at $367.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $358.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.77. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $225.65 and a 1 year high of $376.39.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 15.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $345.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $316.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.75.

In related news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,978,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $5,184,708.99. Insiders have sold a total of 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.