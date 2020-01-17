Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 33,327 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 33,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,685,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,519,000 after buying an additional 3,806,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,970,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,295,000 after purchasing an additional 298,459 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,112,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,767,000 after purchasing an additional 441,381 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,347,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,784,000 after purchasing an additional 883,500 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,347,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 295,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $9,451,800.00. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 79,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,324,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.55.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $34.09.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

