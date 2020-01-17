Sciencast Management LP Takes $959,000 Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.10.

NYSE:SPR opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.72 and a fifty-two week high of $100.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.67%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,432 shares in the company, valued at $124,569.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

