Scotiabank Raises Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$340.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$320.00 to C$340.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.00% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CP. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$325.00 to C$365.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$335.00 to C$330.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$322.00 to C$351.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$356.00 to C$357.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$342.30.
CP traded up C$3.18 on Friday, reaching C$343.45. The company had a trading volume of 233,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,262. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$259.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$349.53. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$330.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$312.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57.
In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Michael Redeker sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$295.42, for a total value of C$1,802,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$233,680.94.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
