Scotiabank Raises Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$340.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$320.00 to C$340.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CP. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$325.00 to C$365.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$335.00 to C$330.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$322.00 to C$351.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$356.00 to C$357.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$342.30.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP traded up C$3.18 on Friday, reaching C$343.45. The company had a trading volume of 233,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,262. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$259.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$349.53. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$330.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$312.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.51 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3490485 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Michael Redeker sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$295.42, for a total value of C$1,802,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$233,680.94.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.