Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.53.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of STX stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.08. 1,987,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,438. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.61. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 61.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

In other Seagate Technology news, insider Nicholls Stuart 6,724,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 62,257 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $3,714,875.19. Insiders have sold 498,533 shares of company stock valued at $29,107,787 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $38,000. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.