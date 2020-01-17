Seal Network (SEAL) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Seal Network (CURRENCY:SEAL) traded up 39.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Seal Network has a total market cap of $414,441.00 and $413.00 worth of Seal Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seal Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seal Network has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Seal Network alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.42 or 0.03040361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00199606 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029536 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00129343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Seal Network

Seal Network’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,110,690 tokens. Seal Network’s official message board is medium.com/sealnetwork . The Reddit community for Seal Network is /r/Seal_Network . Seal Network’s official Twitter account is @seal_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Seal Network’s official website is seal.network

Buying and Selling Seal Network

Seal Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seal Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seal Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seal Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seal Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seal Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.