Selfkey (KEY) Reaches Market Cap of $4.54 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Selfkey token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, Tidex and Binance. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00036557 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000527 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $510.70 or 0.05753569 BTC.
- IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00026942 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00034792 BTC.
- ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002679 BTC.
- Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00127737 BTC.
- Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001212 BTC.
Selfkey Token Profile
Selfkey Token Trading
Selfkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, OKEx, IDEX, Binance, Kucoin, ABCC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.