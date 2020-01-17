Selfkey (KEY) Reaches Market Cap of $4.54 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Selfkey token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, Tidex and Binance. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00036557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $510.70 or 0.05753569 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00026942 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00034792 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00127737 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,952,048,541 tokens. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, OKEx, IDEX, Binance, Kucoin, ABCC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

