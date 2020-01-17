Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SMLR stock remained flat at $$50.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 13,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,708. Semler Scientific has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 116.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wayne T. Pan sold 2,500 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $107,025.00. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

