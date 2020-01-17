Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SMTC. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Semtech from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Semtech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.09.

NASDAQ:SMTC traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $54.97. 278,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.93. Semtech has a 52 week low of $39.54 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.16.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.15 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $319,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $398,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,613.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,135 over the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Semtech by 28.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Semtech by 8.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

