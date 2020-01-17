Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Trading 7.2% Higher

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF)’s stock price was up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, approximately 3,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 5,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF)

Sernova Corp., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercializing of its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies, including therapeutic cells and local immune protection. The company is developing a Cell Pouch system that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of type-1 diabetes.

