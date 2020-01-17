SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 197.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 70.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 99.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.44. The company had a trading volume of 31,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,316. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.00. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $108.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.0561 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares MBS ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

