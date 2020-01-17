SHIELD Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $90,687.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,852.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.54 or 0.01902512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.67 or 0.03834335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00663403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00111717 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00743885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010061 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00025521 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00599757 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.