Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) Receives C$342.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Shares of Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$342.33.

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their target price on Shopify from C$563.00 to C$590.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Kane Weiser sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$418.38, for a total value of C$118,819.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160 shares in the company, valued at C$66,940.66. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$413.77, for a total value of C$172,126.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$213,917.37. Insiders sold 775 shares of company stock worth $322,129 in the last 90 days.

Shares of SHOP traded up C$6.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$594.57. 217,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,893. Shopify has a twelve month low of C$205.07 and a twelve month high of C$599.52. The company has a quick ratio of 10.45, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The company has a market cap of $67.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -518.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$514.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$457.54.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Analyst Recommendations for Shopify (TSE:SHOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit