Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) Receives C$342.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$342.33.

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their target price on Shopify from C$563.00 to C$590.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Kane Weiser sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$418.38, for a total value of C$118,819.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160 shares in the company, valued at C$66,940.66. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$413.77, for a total value of C$172,126.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$213,917.37. Insiders sold 775 shares of company stock worth $322,129 in the last 90 days.

Shares of SHOP traded up C$6.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$594.57. 217,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,893. Shopify has a twelve month low of C$205.07 and a twelve month high of C$599.52. The company has a quick ratio of 10.45, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The company has a market cap of $67.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -518.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$514.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$457.54.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

