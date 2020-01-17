Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHOP. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $346.18.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP opened at $451.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $392.44 and its 200 day moving average is $347.10. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $154.10 and a fifty-two week high of $453.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of -739.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $390.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.