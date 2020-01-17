Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re (ASX:SCP) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.79

Shares of Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Ltd (ASX:SCP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$2.79 ($1.98) and last traded at A$2.78 ($1.97), with a volume of 456719 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.76 ($1.96).

The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.05%.

In related news, insider Philip Clark acquired 120,000 shares of Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.73 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of A$327,000.00 ($231,914.89).

Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Company Profile (ASX:SCP)

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

