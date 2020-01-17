Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Shore Capital currently has a GBX 850 ($11.18) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on STAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.18) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BNP Paribas cut Standard Chartered to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 719.91 ($9.47).

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 702.80 ($9.24) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 707.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 685.59. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77). The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

