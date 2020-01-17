Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Shore Capital currently has a GBX 850 ($11.18) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on STAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.18) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BNP Paribas cut Standard Chartered to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 719.91 ($9.47).

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 702.80 ($9.24) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 707.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 685.59. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77). The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit