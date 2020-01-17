Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Pearson (LON:PSON)

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PSON. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.91) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pearson from GBX 880 ($11.58) to GBX 820 ($10.79) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,010 ($13.29) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 960 ($12.63) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 658.91 ($8.67).

Shares of PSON traded up GBX 25.20 ($0.33) on Thursday, reaching GBX 588.60 ($7.74). 5,248,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 955 ($12.56). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 638.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 745.43.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

