Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Quartix (LON:QTX)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Quartix (LON:QTX) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Quartix in a report on Monday.

QTX opened at GBX 378 ($4.97) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 353.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 324.52. The company has a market capitalization of $180.34 million and a P/E ratio of 29.08. Quartix has a 52 week low of GBX 230 ($3.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 370 ($4.87). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Quartix Holdings plc designs, develops, markets, and delivers vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the Republic of Ireland, and the United States. It offers vehicle tracking devices, software, and services that provide real time vehicle tracking; timesheet reports; driving style reports; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; fleet management; geofence that sends alerts when rules are broken; and customized tracking solutions and services.

