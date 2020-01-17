Short Interest in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Declines By 6.2%

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 259,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.92. The company had a trading volume of 109,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average of $37.54. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $41.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COLB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Columbia Banking System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $46,501.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

