Short Interest in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Rises By 6.3%

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CONE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.77.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $1,692,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,648.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $868,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,008 shares in the company, valued at $22,490,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,539 shares of company stock worth $9,667,068. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 17.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 25.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 22.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CONE traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $63.50. The stock had a trading volume of 17,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,701. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.31.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 60.42%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

