Short Interest in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Rises By 6.3%

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CONE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.77.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $1,692,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,648.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $868,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,008 shares in the company, valued at $22,490,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,539 shares of company stock worth $9,667,068. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 17.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 25.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 22.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CONE traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $63.50. The stock had a trading volume of 17,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,701. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.31.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 60.42%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit