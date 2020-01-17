Short Interest in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Increases By 6.8%

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,570,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 17,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.9 days. Currently, 28.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:ERI traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.39. 99,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,464. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.12. Eldorado Resorts has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $60.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.60.
Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $663.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERI. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1,399.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,129,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787,591 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,315,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,153,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,647 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 469.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 958,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,137,000 after purchasing an additional 789,816 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,388,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Eldorado Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eldorado Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.79.
About Eldorado Resorts
Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.
