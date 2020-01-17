Short Interest in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Increases By 6.8%

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,570,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 17,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.9 days. Currently, 28.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:ERI traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.39. 99,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,464. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.12. Eldorado Resorts has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $60.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $663.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $256,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,180.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $1,303,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,445 shares in the company, valued at $989,389.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERI. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1,399.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,129,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787,591 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,315,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,153,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,647 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 469.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 958,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,137,000 after purchasing an additional 789,816 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,388,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Eldorado Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eldorado Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.79.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

