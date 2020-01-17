Short Interest in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Expands By 8.2%

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,780,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 19,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 127,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in General Motors by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 71,535 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,411 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

NYSE:GM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.61. 1,433,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,445,495. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. General Motors has a 1 year low of $33.08 and a 1 year high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.