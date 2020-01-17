Short Interest in GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) Drops By 6.3%

GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWGH. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GWG by 11.7% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GWG by 8.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GWG by 20,940.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 99,677 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GWG by 206.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 190,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 128,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

GWGH stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 35.86, a current ratio of 35.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.52. GWG has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $316.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.11.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GWG will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut GWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

About GWG

GWG Holdings, Inc operates as a financial services company. It purchases life insurance policies at a discount to the face value from the secondary market and policy holders, and continue to pay the premiums to collect the policy benefits. The company also owns a portfolio of alternative assets; and develops epigenetic technology solutions for the life insurance industry.

