Short Interest in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Declines By 6.0%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,820,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 45,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.32.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,375 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,291,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,643,382. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.