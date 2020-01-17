Short Interest in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Declines By 6.0%

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,820,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 45,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,375 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,291,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,643,382. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit