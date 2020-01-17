Short Interest in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Grows By 6.0%

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have commented on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

In other IDEX news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total value of $762,699.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,529.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $243,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $8,833,294. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,374. IDEX has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $175.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IDEX will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

