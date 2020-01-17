Short Interest in LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Decreases By 7.2%

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,700 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 171,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 27,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYTS. Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

LYTS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,590. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.95 million, a P/E ratio of 157.50, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. LSI Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. Equities research analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

