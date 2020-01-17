Short Interest in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Declines By 7.1%

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,300 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 300,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

MYRG stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $31.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,364. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.63. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $517.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $583.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 1,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $47,382.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 305,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,683,061.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 4,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $148,731.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 309,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,865,878.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,980 shares of company stock valued at $209,388 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MYR Group by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MYR Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in MYR Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. MYR Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.