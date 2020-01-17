Short Interest in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Grows By 7.2%

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,930,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 13,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $299,514.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

RF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 418,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,145,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.24.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

