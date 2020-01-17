Short Interest in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) Expands By 7.6%

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the December 15th total of 39,600 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.

Rubicon Technology stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70. Rubicon Technology has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,920 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.37% of Rubicon Technology worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Rubicon Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

