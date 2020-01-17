Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Trading Up 9.3%

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL)’s share price was up 9.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.15, approximately 9,155,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,100,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBGL shares. ValuEngine lowered Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Sibanye Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 129.8% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 44,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 25,318 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 8.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 22.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 28.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 71,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 15,844 shares during the period. 25.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SBGL)

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

