SingularDTV Market Capitalization Tops $4.32 Million (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Binance and Braziliex. In the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $4.32 million and $95,294.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularDTV alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.20 or 0.03018731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00198931 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00029859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00129932 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Braziliex, Binance, OKEx, ChaoEX, Ethfinex, Livecoin, Liqui and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularDTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularDTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.