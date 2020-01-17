SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. Sells 1,800 Shares

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $169,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,186.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SITE traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.67. The company had a trading volume of 207,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.44. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $97.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.10.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $652.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. BB&T Corp boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 8,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 49,288 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 493.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 36,217 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SITE. Morgan Stanley upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

