SMG Industries (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.24

SMG Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:SMGI) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.30. SMG Industries shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 455 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26.

About SMG Industries (OTCMKTS:SMGI)

SMG Industries Inc, an oilfield service company, provides soaps, surfactants, and degreasers for the drilling rig operator market segment in the United States. The company offers degreaser under the Miracle Blue name; aluminum brightener and descaler under the Luma Brite name; and emulsifier under the Wicked Green name that are used in drilling rig wash, oilfield cleaning, industrial cleaning, fleet, and equipment cleaning applications.

