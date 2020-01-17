SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SMTC Corp. is a leading provider of advanced electronics manufacturing services to electronics industry original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company services its customers through manufacturing and technology centers strategically located in key technology corridors in the United States, Canada, Europe and a cost-effective region of Mexico. The company’s full range of value- added services include product design, procurement, prototyping, assembly, final system build, comprehensive supply chain management, global distribution and after-sales support. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of SMTC from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of SMTX stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. SMTC has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $108.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). SMTC had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $88.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SMTC will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Smith purchased 14,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $38,755.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,895.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard E. Fitzgerald purchased 43,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $117,670.76. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at $239,924.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 61,922 shares of company stock worth $166,841 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SMTC by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 30,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SMTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,067,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SMTC by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,972,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 214,386 shares during the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

