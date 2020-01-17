Sofia Tsakos Sells 3,284 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Stock

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total value of C$15,467.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,233,002.64.

Yamana Gold stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.41 and a 12-month high of C$5.24.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$472.38 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Wednesday.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

