Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €30.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SOW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.80 ($35.81) target price on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.80 ($36.98) target price on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.28) target price on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €33.39 ($38.83).

Get Software alerts:

Shares of Software stock opened at €32.77 ($38.10) on Monday. Software has a one year low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a one year high of €35.22 ($40.95). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of €28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.