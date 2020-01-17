Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €30.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SOW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.80 ($35.81) target price on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.80 ($36.98) target price on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.28) target price on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €33.39 ($38.83).

Shares of Software stock opened at €32.77 ($38.10) on Monday. Software has a one year low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a one year high of €35.22 ($40.95). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of €28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Software Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Analyst Recommendations for Software (ETR:SOW)

Receive News & Ratings for Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit