Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SLDB. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,249. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 20.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

