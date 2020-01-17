Somerset Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,434 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 962,281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $106,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 6.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,888 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 10.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,979 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1,777.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 176,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 167,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.22.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.00. 288,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,218,285. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

