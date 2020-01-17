Somerset Trust Co Cuts Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In related news, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $393,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,306 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,668 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $79.34. The company had a trading volume of 315,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,564. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 57.89% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BAH shares. ValuEngine downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.