Somerset Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Cfra downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $806,769.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,532,490.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.11 per share, with a total value of $102,354.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.04. 131,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,220. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day moving average of $68.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $55.98 and a one year high of $77.98. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

